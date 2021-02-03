Daimler’s (DDAIF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. Daimler has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

