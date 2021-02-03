Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.29.

DAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Dana alerts:

In other Dana news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Dana by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,784,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after buying an additional 105,462 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 7.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,444,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,434,000 after buying an additional 244,432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dana by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88,863 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Dana by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,337,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dana by 14.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 284,640 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -412.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.