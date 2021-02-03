Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.26

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.26 and last traded at $69.19, with a volume of 38617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.22.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $316,506.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284 over the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.