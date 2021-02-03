DATA (DTA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $360,352.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, DATA has traded up 51.9% against the dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $360,352.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

