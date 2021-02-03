Datacoin (DTC) Price Hits $0.0004

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $14,910.84 and $4.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00018861 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

