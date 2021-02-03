Datacoin (DTC) Trading Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $14,449.27 and $4.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000253 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00018598 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

