Datamine (DAM) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Datamine has a market cap of $642,896.18 and $50,810.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 84.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00100066 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002884 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,748,757 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.