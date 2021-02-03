Datum Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Datum has a total market capitalization of $818,587.52 and $61,106.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datum has traded up 47.6% against the dollar. One Datum token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00066652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.63 or 0.00997258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00045688 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00037375 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,776.03 or 0.04702596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019745 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

