DAV Coin Trading Up 37.8% Over Last 7 Days (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One DAV Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $455,531.87 and approximately $185,015.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.58 or 0.00417232 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052689 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,773.99 or 1.00018501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00024801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000196 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a token. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

