DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Trading Up 24.8%

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s share price was up 24.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 1,774,240 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 540,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.35.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a negative return on equity of 474.13%.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

