Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 50,358 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 104.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,358 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.30% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TUFN opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.88 million, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

TUFN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

