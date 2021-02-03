Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Stake in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 128.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $15,252,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $11,471,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 190,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 89,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $8,075,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

In other news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 7,200 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $171,843.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,443,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,874,240. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWPH opened at $146.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.76. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $162.87.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.