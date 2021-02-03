DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 7,534,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $611.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.91. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

