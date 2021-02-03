DCP Midstream (DCP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DCP Midstream to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DCP opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

