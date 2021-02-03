DDKoin (DDK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $40,570.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. DDKoin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $40,570.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005596 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001309 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001152 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002206 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

