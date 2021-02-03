DECENT 1-Day Volume Tops $881.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded up 68.7% against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. DECENT has a total market cap of $711,639.83 and approximately $881.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00183363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

