DecentBet (DBET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $317.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 59.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $145,255.86 and approximately $317.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.35 or 0.01041594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00046662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00037661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.98 or 0.04675019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015354 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020008 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

