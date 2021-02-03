Decentralized Machine Learning Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,060.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $324,703.62 and approximately $5,060.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 22% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00067678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.19 or 0.00896240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00047896 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.83 or 0.04657364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020088 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014900 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

