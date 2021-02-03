Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Up 20% Over Last Week (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0666 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 20% against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $20.15 million and approximately $711,266.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.02 or 0.00907906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048610 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.68 or 0.04620435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

DVP is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.