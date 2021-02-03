DeFiner Hits One Day Trading Volume of $186,633.00 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $186,633.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000886 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00055481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00140459 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00064019 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 87.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00238819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00039315 BTC.

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeFiner Token Trading

DeFiner can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

