DeFiner Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $229,278.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000890 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00051595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00139223 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00066505 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00247263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00062624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00037634 BTC.

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner’s launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeFiner Token Trading

DeFiner can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.