Degenerator Reaches Market Cap of $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator token can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.00313203 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00032053 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003165 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.00 or 0.01649348 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

Degenerator Token Trading

Degenerator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.