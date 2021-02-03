DEJAVE Market Cap Tops $4.47 Million (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $10,433.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEJAVE token can now be bought for approximately $2,546.88 or 0.06727008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00056136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00139626 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00065506 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00237946 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00071361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00039761 BTC.

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

