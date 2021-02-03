Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock Price Up 18.3%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) rose 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 266,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 117,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,395. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delcath Systems stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.61% of Delcath Systems worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

