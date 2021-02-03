Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 5,050,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.03.

In other Delek US news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,642.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 17.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 247,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 37,144 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 50.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 774,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 259,769 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Delek US by 30.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 15.2% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. 1,250,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,333. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.19. Delek US has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

