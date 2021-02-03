Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Up 10.6%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s stock price shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $21.85. 1,250,840 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,169,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DK. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 36.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,583 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 111.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 829,757 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Delek US by 7,851.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 649,731 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Delek US by 50.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 774,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 259,769 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 204,461 shares during the period.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

