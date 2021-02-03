Delphy (DPY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $288,323.01

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Delphy has a total market cap of $288,323.01 and approximately $67,812.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00066788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $396.79 or 0.01046431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00046723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00037729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,772.51 or 0.04674542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00019946 BTC.

Delphy is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

