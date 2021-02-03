DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.38

Shares of DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 19 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

DNACF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DeNA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get DeNA alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that DeNA Co., Ltd. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF)

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.