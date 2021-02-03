Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts Sells 18,334 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $1,254,778.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
DNLI opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.87.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on DNLI. Wedbush raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.