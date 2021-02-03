Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts Sells 18,334 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $1,254,778.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DNLI opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.87.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DNLI. Wedbush raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

