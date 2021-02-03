DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Capitalization Tops $216.76 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $8.31 or 0.00022448 BTC on major exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $216.76 million and $703,546.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00053248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00139353 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00066306 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00244412 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00056748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00062060 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

DerivaDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.