Dero (DERO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $322,335.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Dero has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $322,335.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,918.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.17 or 0.04438924 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.00413506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.37 or 0.01190366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.00492860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00406679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.95 or 0.00253052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00021208 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,348,663 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

