Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Hold

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FMS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $34.54. 2,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 28.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.