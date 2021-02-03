Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Cap Hits $143,479.26

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $143,479.26 and $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000130 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars.

