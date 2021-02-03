Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

DTEGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.