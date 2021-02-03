Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
DTEGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.
OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
