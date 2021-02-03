Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.20. 10,503,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 16,895,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 130,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 42,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

