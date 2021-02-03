dHedge DAO Price Reaches $3.58 on Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $25.60 million and $3.92 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO token can now be bought for approximately $3.58 or 0.00009665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 86.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.61 or 0.00906969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00046628 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.13 or 0.04713403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00020075 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

dHedge DAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

