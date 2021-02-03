Diaceutics PLC (DXRX.L) (LON:DXRX) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Diaceutics PLC (DXRX.L) (LON:DXRX)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 138.40 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 138.40 ($1.81). Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 50,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.50 ($1.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of £116.35 million and a PE ratio of 30.76. The company has a current ratio of 23.05, a quick ratio of 22.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 141.90.

About Diaceutics PLC (DXRX.L) (LON:DXRX)

Diaceutics Plc provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It offers diagnostic landscape services, such as patient journey, lab mapping, diagnostic regulation, turnaround time, and sample availability analysis services; diagnostic tracking services, including lab tracking, patient insights, and physician segmentation services; and diagnostic payers research, diagnostic clinical landscape, integrated mapping research, buying process research, and testers/non-testers research services.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics PLC (DXRX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics PLC (DXRX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.