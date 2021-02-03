Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) (CVE:DMI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) (CVE:DMI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.10. Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 36,500 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) (CVE:DMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

