Diamond Price Hits $1.37 on Top Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Diamond has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $3,025.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00003657 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001108 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1,547% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00077652 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,568,873 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.