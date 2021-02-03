Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DBD stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.