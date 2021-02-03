Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.50

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $72.33, with a volume of 97082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 212.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $313,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

