Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.50

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $72.33, with a volume of 97082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.76.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 212.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93.
About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.
Further Reading: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.