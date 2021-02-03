Digitex Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.20 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Digitex Token has traded 63% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00067154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.22 or 0.00894588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00047134 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00039246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.91 or 0.04676190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

Digitex Token Token Trading

Digitex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

