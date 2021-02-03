Digiwage Price Reaches $0.0004 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Digiwage has traded down 59% against the dollar. One Digiwage token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $17,702.96 and $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 94.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digiwage Token Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Token Trading

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

