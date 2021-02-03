Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Trading Up 6.9%

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) shares were up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.03 and last traded at $77.60. Approximately 50,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 50,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

