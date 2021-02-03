Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.83. Approximately 3,182,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,522,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

