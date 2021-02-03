Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Holdings Cut by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770,740 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.06% of Discovery worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $49.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

