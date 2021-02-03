Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Shares Down 5.1%

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.51. 2,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 15,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The company has a market cap of $24.03 million, a P/E ratio of 351.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

Get Diversicare Healthcare Services alerts:

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.97 million during the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 0.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 58,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $213,948.28. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR)

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.