Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 1,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 15,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60.

About Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in approximately 8 million acres located in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

