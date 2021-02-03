Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.98

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and traded as high as $7.21. Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 128,245 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$383.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46.

Get Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.42%.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.