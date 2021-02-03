DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

Shares of DLHC opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.18. DLH has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Zachary Parker bought 9,200 shares of DLH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $95,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,912.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull bought 7,346 shares of DLH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $71,990.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,046 shares of company stock worth $191,887. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

